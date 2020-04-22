Report: Tottenham may launch move for £19m PL defender, Mourinho loves him

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho may be tempted to launch a move to bring Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that United may be willing to sell Dalot this summer, given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made the right back spot his own since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2019.

United spent £19million on Dalot just a year earlier, landing him from Porto to be their right back of the future before splashing the cash on Wan-Bissaka last summer.

A 'sizeable offer' would be needed for Dalot, and it's claimed that Mourinho is a 'huge fan' of his compatriot and could be tempted to bring him to Spurs.

Just days before Mourinho's sacking at Manchester United, Mourinho suggested that Dalot has 'fantastic potential', so this move would make sense.

Additionally, Tottenham do need another right back; Serge Aurier has played there under Mourinho, but Kyle Walker-Peters seemingly doesn't have a future at Spurs, so another right back is needed.

Dalot is just 21, meaning he hasn't really even begun to scratch the surface of his potential, and he has shown flashes of his attacking ability since joining United.

If Dalot is available, Mourinho would surely be interested – but whether Spurs will have the cash to tempt United into a deal remains to be seen.