Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: Tottenham may launch move for £19m PL defender, Mourinho loves him

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho follows the action from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League football match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur, in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on March 5, 2020 in Derby, England.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho may be tempted to launch a move to bring Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that United may be willing to sell Dalot this summer, given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made the right back spot his own since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2019.

United spent £19million on Dalot just a year earlier, landing him from Porto to be their right back of the future before splashing the cash on Wan-Bissaka last summer.

 

A 'sizeable offer' would be needed for Dalot, and it's claimed that Mourinho is a 'huge fan' of his compatriot and could be tempted to bring him to Spurs.

Just days before Mourinho's sacking at Manchester United, Mourinho suggested that Dalot has 'fantastic potential', so this move would make sense.

Additionally, Tottenham do need another right back; Serge Aurier has played there under Mourinho, but Kyle Walker-Peters seemingly doesn't have a future at Spurs, so another right back is needed.

Digo Dalot of Manchester United and Manchester United Manager \ Head Coach Jose Mourinho during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United...

Dalot is just 21, meaning he hasn't really even begun to scratch the surface of his potential, and he has shown flashes of his attacking ability since joining United.

If Dalot is available, Mourinho would surely be interested – but whether Spurs will have the cash to tempt United into a deal remains to be seen.

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho follows the action from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League football match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur, in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch