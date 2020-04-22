Report: Tottenham Hotspur willing to discuss Lucas Moura in Napoli swap deal

Tottenham have been linked with Arkadiusz Milik.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offer Lucas Moura to Napoli as part of a package to sign striker Arkadiusz Milik.

This is the claim being made by Italian outlet Sportmediaset.

Spurs have been linked with Milik for the past six weeks, with their interest originally reported by Calcio Napoli 24.

Napoli are having difficulty finding an agreement to extend Milik's contract, hence the uncertainty over his future.

Milik has scored 12 goals this season for Napoli, with nine coming in 16 Serie A games. Last season he netted 17 in 35 matches in the division.

Is Lucas Moura tradeable?

The Lucas Moura angle adds a fresh slant to this, and it may appeal to Napoli to sign the Brazilian. Whether he is ready to uproot from London is another matter.

To get Milik, this is probably a deal Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho would be willing to sanction.

Mourinho has been clear he wants to sign another striker, and Lucas has shown and discussed how he dislikes playing in the role.

A swap deal would certainly bring Milik's price tag down substantially, and this might be a necessity in a tricky market.

More and more swap deals could be likely this summer, and Spurs should be open minded to it.