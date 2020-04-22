Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur willing to discuss Lucas Moura in Napoli swap deal

Dan Coombs
Lucas Moura of Spurs celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham have been linked with Arkadiusz Milik.

Lucas Moura (C) to pass under pressure from Kevin Strootman (R) and Daniele De Rossi (L) of AS Roma during their International Champions Cup match in San Diego, California on July 25, 2018,...

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offer Lucas Moura to Napoli as part of a package to sign striker Arkadiusz Milik.

This is the claim being made by Italian outlet Sportmediaset.

 

Spurs have been linked with Milik for the past six weeks, with their interest originally reported by Calcio Napoli 24.

Napoli are having difficulty finding an agreement to extend Milik's contract, hence the uncertainty over his future.

Milik has scored 12 goals this season for Napoli, with nine coming in 16 Serie A games. Last season he netted 17 in 35 matches in the division.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 3, 2020 in Genoa, Italy.

Is Lucas Moura tradeable?

The Lucas Moura angle adds a fresh slant to this, and it may appeal to Napoli to sign the Brazilian. Whether he is ready to uproot from London is another matter.

To get Milik, this is probably a deal Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho would be willing to sanction.

Mourinho has been clear he wants to sign another striker, and Lucas has shown and discussed how he dislikes playing in the role.

A swap deal would certainly bring Milik's price tag down substantially, and this might be a necessity in a tricky market.

More and more swap deals could be likely this summer, and Spurs should be open minded to it.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch