Report: Tottenham Hotspur set sights on Timothy Castagne

Dan Coombs
Timothy Castagne of Atalanta during the Italian Serie A football match SS Lazio v Atalanta at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on May 5, 2019
Tottenham are reportedly interested in Timothy Castagne.

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on the signing of Timothy Castagne, report Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Spurs have indicated to Atalanta that he is player they are interested in buying.

 

Castagne is a right-back who would compete with Serge Aurier for a first team spot.

The defender is out of contract in 2021, which means Spurs could sign him for a knock down fee.

He is a Belgium international with two goals in seven appearances, and so already knows Spurs stars Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Timothy Castagne and Nathan Ake fight for the ball during the International Friendly match between Belgium and The Netherlands on October 16, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.

Atalanta signed Castagne from Genk for £5 million in 2017.

The Scottish Sun reported a year ago how Celtic had an offer of £8 million rejected for him by Atalanta.

Since then he has gone onto play a key role for Atalanta and featured in their Champions League run to the knockout stages.

He has made 19 appearances in total, scoring twice.

Timothy Castagne of Belgium during the EURO Qualifier match between Belgium v Russia at the Koning Boudewijn Stadium on March 21, 2019 in Brussel Belgium

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

