Report: Tottenham Hotspur set sights on Timothy Castagne

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Timothy Castagne.

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on the signing of Timothy Castagne, report Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Spurs have indicated to Atalanta that he is player they are interested in buying.

Castagne is a right-back who would compete with Serge Aurier for a first team spot.

The defender is out of contract in 2021, which means Spurs could sign him for a knock down fee.

He is a Belgium international with two goals in seven appearances, and so already knows Spurs stars Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Atalanta signed Castagne from Genk for £5 million in 2017.

The Scottish Sun reported a year ago how Celtic had an offer of £8 million rejected for him by Atalanta.

Since then he has gone onto play a key role for Atalanta and featured in their Champions League run to the knockout stages.

He has made 19 appearances in total, scoring twice.