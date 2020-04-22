Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Roma consider Cengiz Under 'expendable', Everton at front of queue

Dan Coombs
Roma football player Cengiz Under during the match Roma-Wolfsberger in the Olimpic stadium. Rome
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roma are looking to sell Cengiz Under this summer.

Roma football player Cengiz Under during the match Roma-Wolfsberger in the Olimpic stadium. Rome

Everton are frontrunners to sign Roma star Cengiz Under, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Roma are looking to raise money although accept the 40 million Euros they wanted before the current crisis is too much.

 

Under has fallen down the pecking order at Roma, with manager Paulo Fonseca preferring Justin Kluivert and Carles Perez.

Calciomercato report Everton manager Ancelotti believes Under would be a good fit in his system at the Toffees.

Cengiz Under of AS Roma kicks the ball during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico on May 13, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

The report states Roma are hoping Everton may be open to considering a player swap involving Moise Kean, who they would not have money to bid for otherwise.

Under, 22, is a Turkish international who signed for Roma in 2017 on a five-year deal.

This season he has made only nine starts for Roma, plus six appearances from the bench. He has scored three goals.

Moise Kean has scored just one goal in five league starts for Everton, with 17 appearances as a substitute.

Cengiz Under of Roma in action during the football Serie A match AS Roma v FC Juventus at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on January 12, 2020

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch