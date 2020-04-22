Quick links

Report: Newcastle's new owners reach agreement

Newcastle United's new owners have reached an agreement which will see Lee Charnley leave St. James' Park.

Newcastle United’s new owners have reached an agreement with Lee Charnley which will see him leave when their takeover is officially announced, according to the Daily Mail.

Charnley has been at Newcastle for over two decades now, but looks set to depart when Mike Ashley’s time at the club comes to an end.

Charnley worked his way up to managing director at Newcastle, but it is thought that the club’s new owners are keen for a change of approach at every level.

 

Newcastle’s takeover is expected to go through smoothly in the next few weeks, with most Magpies fans hugely excited by the future of the football club now.

Ashely has come in for fierce criticism during his time on Tyneside, with many fans feeling that he has shown a lack of ambition.

However, Newcastle’s potential new owners already appear to have their eyes on moving the North East side up the table.

Newcastle will immediately become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League upon the arrival of their Saudi owners, and they are expected to spend big in the summer in the hope of improving their first-team squad.

