Report: Newcastle United linked again to Faitout Maouassa

Newcastle have been linked to Faitout Maouassa.

According to L'Equipe, Newcastle United remain an option for Faitout Maouassa.

The Rennes left-back has also attracted interest from Manchester United, the report states.

Newcastle reportedly bid £7 million for Maouassa a year ago, L'Equipe reported.

The 21-year-old has had an impressive season, scoring three goals and featuring in the Europa League.

His contract runs out in June 2021 which means he could be available for as little as 10-12 million Euros.

Rennes are trying to extend his deal although there is no agreement so far.

Left-back is a problem position for Newcastle, after Jetro Willems picked up an injury.

Danny Rose had impressed on loan, and he could sign permanently.

Maouassa may be an even better option than both. He is younger, talented, and has no injury concerns.

Newcastle's new spending power could see them put in an offer which this time will be too good to refuse.