Report: Newcastle man already knows there's a strong chance he'll be leaving SJP soon

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce knows that there is a real possibility he could be leaving St. James’ Park in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bruce is set to be given a chance to prove himself by Newcastle’s potential new owners once their takeover goes through, but they are already thought to be looking at other managerial candidates to take the reins.

Newcastle’s new owners have huge ambitions, and there are question marks over whether Bruce is the right man to lead the Magpies into their new era.

Bruce has actually done a credible job since moving to Newcastle in terms of results, with the Magpies sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table.

However, Bruce’s defensive style of football has led to criticism from sections of their support, and he was not a popular appointment in the first place.

Newcastle’s new owners now have much higher profile managers on their wishlist, with Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino both touted as candidates to take over at St. James’ Park.

Bruce is now said to know that his position is under ‘serious threat’ and that his time on Tyneside could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, with Newcastle’s takeover set to go through in the coming weeks.