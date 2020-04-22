Quick links

Report: Newcastle man already knows there's a strong chance he'll be leaving SJP soon

Steve Bruce the head coach
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is well aware that his future at St. James' Park is very much in doubt, with the club's takeover set to go through soon.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce knows that there is a real possibility he could be leaving St. James’ Park in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bruce is set to be given a chance to prove himself by Newcastle’s potential new owners once their takeover goes through, but they are already thought to be looking at other managerial candidates to take the reins.

Newcastle’s new owners have huge ambitions, and there are question marks over whether Bruce is the right man to lead the Magpies into their new era.

 

Bruce has actually done a credible job since moving to Newcastle in terms of results, with the Magpies sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table.

However, Bruce’s defensive style of football has led to criticism from sections of their support, and he was not a popular appointment in the first place.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...

Newcastle’s new owners now have much higher profile managers on their wishlist, with Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino both touted as candidates to take over at St. James’ Park.

Bruce is now said to know that his position is under ‘serious threat’ and that his time on Tyneside could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, with Newcastle’s takeover set to go through in the coming weeks.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

