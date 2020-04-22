Report: Mourinho targets four players, but Spurs don't have funds to make big additions

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could have to shop around for bargains this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are not in a financial position to bring in big names this summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Tottenham have struggled to live up to expectations this term, and there is a feeling that their squad needs a full-scale renovation if they are to start challenging for the top four again next season.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side may not have the funds to make all the required changes, according to the latest update.

Tottenham apparently do not have the budget to make any marquee signings, with Mourinho’s men having to shop for bargains instead.

Spurs are said to be interested a full-back and a central defender, with Mourinho making strengthening his side’s defence his main priority.

Thomas Meunier, Diogo Dalot, Issa Diop and Dayot Upamecano are all listed as potential targets for Tottenham, with scouting already being undertaken.

Of those names Upamecano is, perhaps, the most exciting potential addition.

The RB Leipzig central defender looks to be one of the best defensive prospects in Europe and, at the age of 21, could be a fine addition to Tottenham’s back-line for the years ahead.