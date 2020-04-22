Quick links

Report: Mourinho targets four players, but Spurs don't have funds to make big additions

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could have to shop around for bargains this summer.

Jose Mourinho the manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...

Tottenham Hotspur are not in a financial position to bring in big names this summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Tottenham have struggled to live up to expectations this term, and there is a feeling that their squad needs a full-scale renovation if they are to start challenging for the top four again next season.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side may not have the funds to make all the required changes, according to the latest update.

 

Tottenham apparently do not have the budget to make any marquee signings, with Mourinho’s men having to shop for bargains instead.

Spurs are said to be interested a full-back and a central defender, with Mourinho making strengthening his side’s defence his main priority.

Thomas Meunier, Diogo Dalot, Issa Diop and Dayot Upamecano are all listed as potential targets for Tottenham, with scouting already being undertaken.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Of those names Upamecano is, perhaps, the most exciting potential addition.

The RB Leipzig central defender looks to be one of the best defensive prospects in Europe and, at the age of 21, could be a fine addition to Tottenham’s back-line for the years ahead.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

