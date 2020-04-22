Report: Liverpool interested in £30m Englishman who left Danny Murphy blown away

Premier League leaders Liverpool could look to target Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips - will the Championship ace swap Marcelo Bielsa for Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United talisman Kalvin Phillips as they look to add some more depth to Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad, according to BleacherReport.

It will take something rather special for the so-called ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ to turn his back on his hometown club. And with Leeds potentially just nine games away from a long-awaited return to the Premier League, the smart money is on Phillips staying for at least another 12 months at Elland Road.

Then again, the opportunity to play under the charismatic Jurgen Klopp, and represent officially the greatest football club on planet earth right now, doesn’t come around too often.

According to BleacherReport, Liverpool would prefer to pad out their squad this summer rather than bring in a big-name, marquee signing – and 24-year-old pass-master Phillips fits the bill.

The Reds endured their worst run of form this season when deep-lying powerhouse Fabinho was struggling with injury so it’s perhaps not surprising that the Premier League leaders are looking to strengthen in that ‘number six’ role.

And Phillips, who is valued at around £30 million, is pretty much the archetypal, modern-day Liverpool signing. The Leeds-born dynamo is a man with huge promise, combining a superb passing range with boundless energy and the positional and tactical awareness that belies his age.

If Marcelo Bielsa has transformed Phillips from a jack-of-all-trades into a master of midfield play, imagine what Klopp could do with a player who has fulfilled only a fraction of his potential.

“He’s got everything. He’s calm, tenacious, good passer of the ball. He plays his role well,” said former Anfield favourite Danny Murphy, speaking to talkSPORT (23 September, 10am).