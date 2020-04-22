Report: Liverpool ace in talks to join mid-table outfit, Klopp called him 'wonderful'

Jurgen Klopp has not given Pedro Chirivella a second of Premier League football this season - a return to La Liga is now edging closer with UD Levante.

La Liga outfit Levante have opened talks over a summer deal for Pedro Chirivella with the Liverpool midfielder’s contract due to expire in July, according to SuperDeporte.

You have to feel for the 22-year-old Spaniard.

A man who moved to Anfield all the way back in 2013 has impressed whenever he has been called upon by Jurgen Klopp this season and was arguably the best player on the pitch as Liverpool’s team of kids humiliated arch rivals Everton in the FA Cup three months ago.

Unfortunately, however, Chirivella is still a long, long way away from challenging Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and co for a regular first-team berth.

It speaks volumes about the quality at Klopp's disposal that a former Valencia youth captain, who was once compared to Merseyside legend Xabi Alonso, has not made a single Premier League appearance all season long.

And with Chirivella due to become a free agent in two months’ time as it stands, a return to Spain feels like an inevitability.

A return to the Castellon coast is edging closer with Valencia-based outfit Levante in talks to sign a man who rose through the ranks with their city neighbours. Levante are currently 13th in the La Liga table, eight points above the relegation zone.

“He is a wonderful player, he is a passing player, he is a big talent and today he forgot to orientate himself and that’s usually his big strength,” Klopp once told the Echo. “He’s really cool, calm with the ball.”

The German is obviously a big fan of Chirivella. But while he is a good talent, there is only room at Anfield for great ones right now.