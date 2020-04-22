Quick links

Report: Everton failed with bid for Gabriel Veron, Arsenal also keen

Everton reportedly tried to sign Gabriel Veron.

Everton failed with a bid for Brazilian youngster Gabriel Veron, report Yahoo Brasil.

Palmeiras president Maurício Galiotte said that Everton's offer came in the last transfer window and was £12 million.

He considered this to be 'extremely low', and chose not to enter further negotiations with the Toffees.

 

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are said to be monitoring Veron's situation and have already enquired after him.

Yahoo Brasil report Palmeira will consider selling Veron if they receive an offer worth 30 million Euros (£26.5m).

Veron was voted best player at the recent FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and the fee could end up becoming a bargain.

Arsenal looked to Brazil in the last transfer window, signing Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo.

The Gunners also signed Gabriel Martinelli last summer with big success. Veron is an interesting name to watch. 

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

