Report: Crystal Palace considering summer deal for London-born £2m star

Manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United's Premier League record-breaker Reece Oxford could be heading back to England from Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg.

Reece Oxford of FC Augsburg gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at WWK-Arena on February 15, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany.

Reece Oxford could be on his way back to the Premier League this summer with Crystal Palace a potential destination for the £2 million Augsburg defender, according to The Mirror.

It’s almost impossible to believe that Oxford is still just 21 years of age. After all, it is half a decade now since he became the youngest player ever to start a top-flight game for West Ham United, bursting onto the scene at just 16 with a performance that epitomised maturity and confidence in a 2-0 win away at Arsenal.

But the so-called ‘new Rio Ferdinand’ was never really handed an opportunity to build on that brightest of starts. After featuring just seven more times in West Ham colours, Oxford made a £2 million move to the Bundesliga last summer after ill-fated loan spells at Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Though with Augsburg likely to be hit hard by the global health crisis, Oxford could be on the move again with Crystal Palace seemingly interested in bringing a London-born prospect back to the English capital.

Reece Oxford of West Ham United

The one-time Tottenham Hotspur teen could thrive under Roy Hodgson, an old-school ‘player’s manager’ who is famed for his organisational skills.

The Mirror adds that a number of as-yet unnamed Championship clubs are also expected to offer Oxford a fresh start.

Reece Oxford of Augsburg looks on during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

