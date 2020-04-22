Report: Club may now need to sell £23m Arsenal target amid Edu pursuit

Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu has been linked with Arsenal.

According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord want to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman this summer – but may have to sell Orkun Kokcu to do it.

It's claimed that Dick Advocaat's men are keen on Veerman having been impressed with his displays since leaving Volendam for Heerenveen last summer.

Veerman has hit five goals and six assists this season whilst emerging as a real creative force, and he's understood to be keen on making an intermediary move in the Netherlands before earning a big European move.

Whilst Feyenoord fit that bill, they're not exactly big spenders, and it's believed that they would have to sell an important player like Kokcu in order to facilitate a move for Veerman.

That may play perfectly into Arsenal's hands, given that they have been touted as the frontrunners for Kokcu's signature in recent times.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Arsenal were in talks over a £23million deal for Kokcu, with Edu keen to get him signed up quickly to avoid his value rising at Euro 2020 with Turkey.

Of course, a lot has changed since then. Euro 2020 is off and finances have been impacted due to the ongoing pandemic, meaning a deal for Kokcu has been shelved for now.

Yet with Feyenoord possibly needing the cash in order to bring in their own signings, Arsenal may be in a position to land him for cheaper than first expected, which is surely a situation Edu is interested in.