Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Club may now need to sell £23m Arsenal target amid Edu pursuit

Olly Dawes
Joey Veerman of SC Heerenveen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v Ajax at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Heerenveen Netherlands
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu has been linked with Arsenal.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between Feyenoord v NAC Breda at the Stadium Feijenoord on March 5, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord want to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman this summer – but may have to sell Orkun Kokcu to do it.

It's claimed that Dick Advocaat's men are keen on Veerman having been impressed with his displays since leaving Volendam for Heerenveen last summer.

Veerman has hit five goals and six assists this season whilst emerging as a real creative force, and he's understood to be keen on making an intermediary move in the Netherlands before earning a big European move.

 

Whilst Feyenoord fit that bill, they're not exactly big spenders, and it's believed that they would have to sell an important player like Kokcu in order to facilitate a move for Veerman.

That may play perfectly into Arsenal's hands, given that they have been touted as the frontrunners for Kokcu's signature in recent times.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Arsenal were in talks over a £23million deal for Kokcu, with Edu keen to get him signed up quickly to avoid his value rising at Euro 2020 with Turkey.

Joey Veerman of SC Heerenveen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v Ajax at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Heerenveen Netherlands

Of course, a lot has changed since then. Euro 2020 is off and finances have been impacted due to the ongoing pandemic, meaning a deal for Kokcu has been shelved for now.

Yet with Feyenoord possibly needing the cash in order to bring in their own signings, Arsenal may be in a position to land him for cheaper than first expected, which is surely a situation Edu is interested in.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch