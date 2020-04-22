Quick links

Report: Club consider how to offload £43.5m Spurs target who Mourinho allegedly called

Olly Dawes
Eder Militao of Brazil controls the ball during the match between Brazil and Korea Republic on November 19, 2019 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Real Madrid are thinking about the best way to deal with Eder Militao's future, with two avenues for the Tottenham Hotspur target.

It's claimed that Real are thinking of either selling Militao in an attempt to claw back as much of their cash as they can, or loan him out and hope he rediscovers his form and his value.

Real only signed Militao from Porto last summer, believing they had signed one of the most promising young centre backs in Europe having starred in Portugal.

 

Yet the €50million (£43.5million) signing has struggled in Spain, making just 13 appearances for the Madrid club, with only nine of them coming in the league.

The caveat is that it's difficult to get into the side; Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos are two of the best defenders in the world, whilst Nacho Fernandez is also in the mix.

There's plenty of time for Militao to turn it around, but Real are seemingly exploring their options to move him on this summer – and that may just interest Tottenham.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Spurs are keen on Militao according to El Desmarque, with Jose Mourinho allegedly contacting Florentino Perez to discuss a potential move for the Brazilian international.

It's hard to see Spurs stumping up the cash to sign him permanently, but a loan move may well make sense for Tottenham as they seek a replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

Eder Militao of Brazil controls the ball during the match between Brazil and Korea Republic on November 19, 2019 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

