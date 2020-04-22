Report: Club consider how to offload £43.5m Spurs target who Mourinho allegedly called

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Real Madrid are thinking about the best way to deal with Eder Militao's future, with two avenues for the Tottenham Hotspur target.

It's claimed that Real are thinking of either selling Militao in an attempt to claw back as much of their cash as they can, or loan him out and hope he rediscovers his form and his value.

Real only signed Militao from Porto last summer, believing they had signed one of the most promising young centre backs in Europe having starred in Portugal.

Yet the €50million (£43.5million) signing has struggled in Spain, making just 13 appearances for the Madrid club, with only nine of them coming in the league.

The caveat is that it's difficult to get into the side; Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos are two of the best defenders in the world, whilst Nacho Fernandez is also in the mix.

There's plenty of time for Militao to turn it around, but Real are seemingly exploring their options to move him on this summer – and that may just interest Tottenham.

Spurs are keen on Militao according to El Desmarque, with Jose Mourinho allegedly contacting Florentino Perez to discuss a potential move for the Brazilian international.

It's hard to see Spurs stumping up the cash to sign him permanently, but a loan move may well make sense for Tottenham as they seek a replacement for Jan Vertonghen.