Report claims Liverpool and Arsenal won't sign forward, as price-tag drops by £40m

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Barcelona's La Liga misfit Ousmane Dembele - but he's stuck at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona appear to be stuck with Ousmane Dembele with Marca claiming that no one is willing to meet the drastically reduced £55 million price-tag for a France international recently linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

With the ongoing global health crisis plummeting the beautiful game into a position of unprecedented financial uncertainty, it does not take a genius to understand why even some of Europe’s richest clubs are staying clear of Dembele.

The former Borussia Dortmund talisman has seen his Barcelona career dogged by ineffective performances, question marks over his attitude and an incessant series of injury problems.

The fleet-footed winger has missed 40 matches in 2019/20 alone, appearing a mere five times in La Liga.

And despite claims from Sport and AS that Dembele has admirers at Liverpool and Arsenal, don’t expect any big bids to be formulated this summer. The World Cup winner has seen his price-tag drop from £97 million to £55 million in less than two years but, with everything up in the air right now, he feels like a risk that is just not worth taking.

Barca appear to have accepted, according to Marca, that they will be unable to flog their multi-million millstone before 2021 at the earliest.

It is far too soon to write off one of the most naturally gifted young talents in the game today, though it remains to be seen whether Dembele’s reputation could afford another season on the sidelines.