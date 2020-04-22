Report: Arsenal's London rivals could attempt to steal £50m star away from Arteta

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has hit 17 Premier League goals for Mikel Arteta's side this season, with Chelsea potentially interested now.

Chelsea could make a bid for Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Arsenal have still not agreed a new contract with Aubameyang, who has just over a year remaining on his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal may be forced into selling their star man this summer, and it seems that Chelsea could be an option for the clinical finisher.

Frank Lampard’s side are on the hunt for a new number nine, and they are touted as potential candidates to make an offer for Aubameyang.

If Arsenal were to let the 30-year-old make a switch to the London rivals it would be a huge blow for the club and would send a worrying message over their ambition.

However, Arsenal are in an awkward position with Aubameyang, and may have to cash in on him at a cut-price of £50 million due to his contractual situation, according to the Daily Express.

If Aubameyang was to arrive at Chelsea he would unquestionably strengthen Lampard’s side, as he has struck 17 goals this term, putting him among the top scorers in the Premier League.