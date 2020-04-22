Report: Arsenal player set to stay for one more season... but already eyeing 2021 move

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has just over a year left on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Mesut Ozil wants to see out his contract at Arsenal before leaving next summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Ozil is currently on a mammoth contract which makes him Arsenal’s top earner, and he could opt to sit tight, knowing that if he leaves the Emirates Stadium he will have to take a pay cut.

Ozil reportedly is more than happy to stick with Arsenal for another season, before leaving on a free transfer in 2021.

The German international is apparently already eyeing up a move to America, with DC United very interested in acquiring his services.

But that transfer doesn’t look likely to happen for at least another 12 months, with Ozil happy to stick with Arsenal.

That could be an issue for Arteta’s side, who have been looking to move Ozil on for some time now.

Arsenal are working on a limited budget, and clearing Ozil’s sizeable salary off their wage-bill would allow them more room to make new additions.

Ozil has struggled to contribute in a positive sense at Arsenal this term, and has just two assists and one goal to his name in 18 Premier League appearances.