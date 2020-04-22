Report: Arsenal-linked Luka Jovic offered to Napoli in a swap deal

One of Arsenal's potential options to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could soon be gone.

The Daily Star claimed earlier this month that Arsenal are lining up a move for Real Madrid's Luka Jovic in the summer. It was said that Mikel Arteta viewed the Serbian as a target man who would fit in his system perfectly.

Arsenal are still yet to resolve Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract situation. The Gabonese international will soon enter the final 12 months of his current deal and the Gunners could be forced to sell him if he rejects a new offer.

Aubameyang has scored 20 times for Arsenal this season and has arguably been their best player. He is the captain of the club and his goals have rescued the Gunners from being in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The worst scenario for Arteta this summer would be to lose his top-scorer. Arsenal will have to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement and Jovic could well have been the one.

However, Goal have claimed today that Real Madrid are preparing to offer Jovic to Napoli in a bid to land Fabian Ruiz in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The chances of that happening, if an offer is made, is massive. Napoli are likely to lose Arkadiusz Milik this summer while Dries Mertens' future is still up in the air.

Gennaro Gattuso's side will need a new striker and Jovic could prove to be a perfect fit. The Galacticos value Jovic at £44 million according to the report which would make it a good deal for Napoli if it were to happen.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be left with one of their potential options to replace Aubameyang out of the picture which would complicate things much more ahead of Arteta's first full season in charge.