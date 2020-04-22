Quick links

Report: £50m man now all set to join Liverpool this summer, they're his only option

John Verrall
Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.
John Verrall Profile Pic
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Timo Werner to Liverpool is all set to take place this summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Liverpool have been linked heavily with Werner for months now, with the RB Leipzig striker publicly flirting with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Werner has praised Liverpool multiple times, and has made no real secret of his desire for a move to Anfield.

 

There have been some concerns that the global health crisis could block the £50 million forward making a move to Merseyside.

However, Liverpool are fully expected to land Werner and the transfer is predicted to go through by Bleacher Report.

Werner is said to be desperate to play Premier League football, and Liverpool are his only real option.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on December 16, 2018 in...

The £50 million front-man (Daily Express) could make a brilliant addition to Klopp’s attack.

Werner has smashed in 27 goals in 36 games this season, and his pace makes him the ideal fit for Liverpool’s system.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
