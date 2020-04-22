Report: 34-time league champions planning double Tottenham raid, two players targeted

Jose Mourinho could let both Michel Vorm and Jonathan De Bie leave the Premier League giants with Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht linked with the duo.

Tottenham Hotspur could see two goalkeepers leave North London for Belgium this summer with Het Nieuwsblad claiming that Anderlecht are keen on both Michel Vorm and Jonathan De Bie.

A pair of gifted shot-stoppers are at completely opposite ends of their careers but they do have one thing in common – Vorm and De Bie will see their contracts expire in July and look certain to be on their way out of the Premier League.

36-year-old Vorm has featured just once in all competitions under Jose Mourinho and he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory either during a rare, first-team opportunity.

The veteran Dutchman made a crucial error as Spurs threw away a lead against Norwich City, bowing out of the FA Cup at the fifth round stage to consign themselves to another trophyless season.

De Bie, meanwhile, has not made a single appearance in Tottenham colours at any time, in any competition. And, four years after he left KV Mechelen to continue his development in the English capital, a return to Belgian appears to be on the cards.

An Anderlecht side coached these days by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany are keen to land both Vorm and De Bie, and they can do so without spending a penny in transfer fees either.

The Jupiler League giants endured a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, finishing outside of the European places despite boasting the talents of Nacer Chadli, Samir Nasri, Michael Vlap, Marko Pjaca, Kemar Roofe and ex-Spurs winger Nacer Chadli.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with Ugurcan Cakir, Aarom Ramsdale and Mike Maignan linked in recent weeks.