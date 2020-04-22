Quick links

Report: £142m star joining Everton has now become a real possibility

Everton could well be able to get hold of Philippe Coutinho despite his past Liverpool links, according to the latest reports.

Everton landing Philippe Coutinho this summer is now very feasible, according to Bleacher Report.

When Everton were first linked with Coutinho the signing looked highly unlikely for a number of reasons.

Coutinho, firstly, would be a costly purchase - given that he only moved to Barcelona for £142 million two years ago (the Guardian).

 

The Brazilian is also on a huge wage at the Nou Camp, and he has strong ties with Liverpool.

However, a move to Everton is now touted as a real possibility, in a move which could highlight Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s ambition.

Coutinho was absolutely brilliant during his last spell in England, when he became Liverpool’s star man.

Since his departure from Merseyside, Coutinho has struggled more, but there is no question he would enhance the quality available to Ancelotti at Everton.

The 27-year-old could provide ammunition for the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton’s new attacking system, and if he was to arrive at Goodison Park it would surely be the club’s most exciting addition for many years.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

