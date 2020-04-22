Rangers ace gives honest view on why they've fallen way behind Celtic in 2020

Rangers have fallen short of Celtic again this season.

Rangers defender Filip Helander has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks the Gers 'lost their shape' as their form dipped in 2020.

The Gers went into the New Year having beaten Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead, ending their long wait for an away victory at their Old Firm rivals.

That left Rangers fans excited, believing that a real title charge was on the cards, going better than the 2018-19 season in which they fell apart in the second half of the season having beaten Celtic at home.

Remarkably, it was even worse this time around. After a trip to Dubai, Rangers returned from the winter break in torrid form, which really started with the 2-1 defeat at Hearts in January having been 1-0 up.

Other results included a home draw with Aberdeen, a defeat at Kilmarnock, a draw at St Johnstone and a defeat at home to Hamilton Academical, whilst they also lost 1-0 at Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

Europa League success over Braga hasn't really masked the domestic troubles, as Rangers have gone from being in a strong position to challenge for the title to 13 points adrift of Celtic.

Celtic may now be awarded the title due to the global pandemic halting the season, and defender Helander has given his view having been out of action for this bad run due to injury.

The Swede suggests that Rangers lost shape and confidence, and whilst he loves the expectation level at Ibrox, he thinks the Gers just weren't cut out to handle the pressure this season.

“I don't know what happened to us as a team. We lost our shape, got a few injuries and dropped lots of unnecessary points,” said Helander. “Confidence dropped in the team and you start overthinking things in adversity.”

“Of course you notice the criticism because the expectations here at Rangers is that you will always win. That's what we play for here and I love it. When things are not going well, you have to not let it get to you. But we have not been good enough to handle the pressure this season,” he added.