President sends transfer warning to Celtic and Rangers, will only accept £9m bids

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with Trabzonspor's former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has warned the likes of Celtic and Rangers that he will not accept a penny less than £9 million for in-form forward Caleb Ekuban, in quotes reported by Fotomac.

With Trabzonspor top of the table and dreaming of a Super Lig title for the first time since 1984, barely a day goes by without one of their star players being linked with a big-money move away from Medical Park.

If it isn’t goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir or top scorer Alexander Sorloth, it is a former Leeds United flop who has been a man reborn in Turkey.

With eight goals and six assists this season, Ekuban’s all-action displays have seen the Ghana international tipped to replace Alfredo Morelos at Rangers (Fotospor). Celtic are expected to do battle with their Old Firm rivals for his signature, if GhanaSoccerNet are to be believed.

Though Trabzonspor are in no mood to let Ekuban go on the cheap with Agaoglu demanding a huge profit on a player he paid a six-figure sum for last year.

“Do not come with offers less than £9 million,” the president says.

To his credit, Ekuban has avoided fanning the flames as best he can, insisting that his full focus remains on ensuring Trabzonspor do not let glory slip through their fingers when the Super Lig season is deemed safe to continue.

That £9 million fee would see Ekuban join Odsonne Edouard as Celtic's biggest signing of all time. Rangers, meanwhile, have only ever paid more that that once, when bringing Tore Andre Flo to Ibrox two decades ago.