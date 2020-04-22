Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Leeds United

Scottish Premiership

President sends transfer warning to Celtic and Rangers, will only accept £9m bids

Danny Owen
Rangers fans show their support towards the Celtic fans during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with Trabzonspor's former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban.

Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig week 3 match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Istanbul,...

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has warned the likes of Celtic and Rangers that he will not accept a penny less than £9 million for in-form forward Caleb Ekuban, in quotes reported by Fotomac.

With Trabzonspor top of the table and dreaming of a Super Lig title for the first time since 1984, barely a day goes by without one of their star players being linked with a big-money move away from Medical Park.

Subscribe

If it isn’t goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir or top scorer Alexander Sorloth, it is a former Leeds United flop who has been a man reborn in Turkey.

With eight goals and six assists this season, Ekuban’s all-action displays have seen the Ghana international tipped to replace Alfredo Morelos at Rangers (Fotospor). Celtic are expected to do battle with their Old Firm rivals for his signature, if GhanaSoccerNet are to be believed.

Though Trabzonspor are in no mood to let Ekuban go on the cheap with Agaoglu demanding a huge profit on a player he paid a six-figure sum for last year.

“Do not come with offers less than £9 million,” the president says.

Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during Ziraat Turkish Cup 5th round soccer match between Trabzonspor and Altay in Trabzon, Turkey on December 19, 2019.

To his credit, Ekuban has avoided fanning the flames as best he can, insisting that his full focus remains on ensuring Trabzonspor do not let glory slip through their fingers when the Super Lig season is deemed safe to continue.

That £9 million fee would see Ekuban join Odsonne Edouard as Celtic's biggest signing of all time. Rangers, meanwhile, have only ever paid more that that once, when bringing Tore Andre Flo to Ibrox two decades ago.

Caleb Ekuban (L) of Trabzonspor celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig week 25 match between Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor at Gaziantep Kalyon Stadium in Gaziantep, Turkey on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch