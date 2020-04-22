Predator Hunting Grounds: Early access pre-order bonus for PS4 and Epic Games

There is an early access pre-order bonus for Predator Hunting Grounds on PS4 and from the Epic Games store.

Predator Hunting Grounds comes out in just two days and a new trailer has been released to hype up its fast-approaching launch. Developed by the people responsible for Friday The 13th, the game is an asymmetrical multiplayer title in which four players as soldiers attempt to complete objectives while being pursued by a solo player controlling the Predator. If it's something you're interested in, you still have time to pre-order for an early access bonus.

As previously mentioned, Predator Hunting Grounds is a multiplayer centric experience in which four players are pitted against one alien beasty. However, unlike the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic we're all bound to watch before Friday arrives, there is a female Predator available as opposed to just one with testacles protected by a metallic cup.

For those who are interested in the experience but have yet to pre-order it, below you'll discover its early access bonus for the Standard and Deluxe edition.

Early access pre-order bonus for Predator Hunting Grounds

The early access pre-order bonus for Predator Hunting Grounds on PS4 and from the Epic Games store is the "Ole-Painless" mini-gun.

In addition to this early access bonus, you also get an exclusive 1987 Predator skin for pre-ordering the game.

These two bonuses come with the Standard Edition which costs £31.99 on Epic Games and £34.99 from the PSN store.

Predator Hunting Grounds Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition for Predator Hunting Grounds provides more early access bonuses.

Per the Epic Games store, these early access bonuses are the Predator Eclipse Mask and Battle Hardened Assault Character.

For buying the Deluxe Edition (£47.99 on Epic Games, £49.99 on PSN), you will also receive the following extras:

48-hour double XP boost

5 field lockers

Exclusive Epic Games-themed Fireteam Camo and Weapons Skin

Exclusive Epic Games-themed Predator Skin and Armor Skin

Exclusive Epic Games-themed Predator Mask War Paint

Exclusive Epic Games-themed weapon skin

Predator Hunters digital comic by Dark Horse

The PSN store comes with the same pre-order bonuses, except there's no mention of 48-hour double XP loot, and the Epic Games-themed skins are instead PlayStation-themed. In addition, PS4 owners also get an exclusive dynamic theme and digital mini art book.

Predator Hunting Grounds launches for PS4 and Epic Games on April 24th.