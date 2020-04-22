Patrick Cutrone has no regrets over Wolves move

Patrick Cutrone is happy at Fiorentina.

If you blinked then you probably missed it. Patrick Cutrone's spell at Wolves was brief and barely noticeable.

He played 19 times for the club in total in all competitions, scoring three times, before securing a loan move back to Italy in Janaury with Fiorentina.

Wolves paid £16 million to sign Cutrone from AC Milan last July.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Cutrone said he values his stint at Molineux and has no regrets.

He said: "Premier League experience was very important. I grew a lot both humanly and in football, from the human point of view it was my first real experience away from home where I was able to learn about a new culture and a new lifestyle.

"In football, on the other hand, I improved a lot and I learned to value English football even more, which has always fascinated me enormously."

He added that he was pleased to get the chance to return to Italy, though.

Cutrone said: "When the opportunity to go to Florence was presented to me, the idea immediately thrilled me."

The striker has scored just one goal for Fiorentina so far before the season was halted.

It's important to remember though that Cutrone is only 21, and he shouldn't be written off yet.

There's plenty of time for him to come good, whether that be in England or Italy.