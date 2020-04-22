Quick links

Liverpool

'Pathetic, my goodness': Liverpool fans stunned by Mane story

Shane Callaghan
Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on March 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the subject of a laughable transfer story.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool stretches for the ball while under pressure from Maximiliano of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool and FC...

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have laughed off a transfer rumour about Sadio Mane - and, to be fair, it is truly laughable.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks.

And according to France Football, Mane could be tempted to quit Liverpool if Real Madrid came knocking for him when the transfer window opens.

But the French publication have put forth a ridiculous rationale for Mane's apparent desire to leave.

 

They write that the former Southampton winger is upset with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp because he publicly tipped Virgil van Dijk to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of him.

Van Dijk finished second in the vote behind Lionel Messi earlier this season, and the 28-year-old was fourth.

This is the reason why transfer-related periods are often referred to as silly season.

And here's how Liverpool fans reacted to the report from France Football.

If Mane does want to leave - and it's probably big IF - it more than likely has nothing to do with Klopp wanting Van Dijk to win the Ballon d'Or.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

