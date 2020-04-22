'Pathetic, my goodness': Liverpool fans stunned by Mane story

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the subject of a laughable transfer story.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have laughed off a transfer rumour about Sadio Mane - and, to be fair, it is truly laughable.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks.

And according to France Football, Mane could be tempted to quit Liverpool if Real Madrid came knocking for him when the transfer window opens.

But the French publication have put forth a ridiculous rationale for Mane's apparent desire to leave.

They write that the former Southampton winger is upset with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp because he publicly tipped Virgil van Dijk to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of him.

Van Dijk finished second in the vote behind Lionel Messi earlier this season, and the 28-year-old was fourth.

This is the reason why transfer-related periods are often referred to as silly season.

And here's how Liverpool fans reacted to the report from France Football.

how pathetic — J o k e r (@lordofsith7) April 21, 2020

My goodness what a ridiculous story, hardly newsworthy at all. I think that whilst fabricating a story the media are bored. — Van The Man (@DavidVaughan5) April 21, 2020

Silly — Walter Semagire (@WSemagire) April 21, 2020

This sounds exactly like something Saido would be annoyed about. pic.twitter.com/GxXmlQl5MF — Jamie Robinson (@JamieRobinsonNi) April 21, 2020

As if Sadio would ever be that shallow. — ☄️ (@Jetsun_) April 21, 2020

Mane is one of the most humble and biggest team oriented players I have ever watched. This is #fakenews — Ben Brewer (@bbrewer14) April 21, 2020

Hahaha impossible — #UCL WINNERS 2019 (@OmerynOmeriaLFC) April 21, 2020

If Mane does want to leave - and it's probably big IF - it more than likely has nothing to do with Klopp wanting Van Dijk to win the Ballon d'Or.