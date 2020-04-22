Our Girl: Who plays psychiatrist Captain Preston? Life on Mars fans will recognise Liz White!

Our Girl has always introduced a lot of new characters and episode 5 of series 4 was no different thanks to the arrival of Captain Emma Preston.

Since it first arrived on BBC One in 2013, Our Girl has become one of the most popular shows on British TV, raking in millions of viewers each episode.

One of the reasons for this is that the series is not afraid of adding new cast members.

When series 4 arrived in March 2020, Michelle Keegan's Georgie was joined by a host of new 2 Section recruits and even now, as the series winds its way towards finishing, we're still meeting new faces as times get ever tougher for Georgie.

In episode 5, we're introduced to Captain Emma Preston, a clinical psychologist who talks to Georgie about the traumatic experiences she's gone through.

But just who plays this new addition to the cast?

BIG CHEESE: EastEnders fans will know Our Girl's episode 4 addition

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

Series 4 of Our Girl arrived on BBC One on March 24th, 2020 and new episodes have been arriving each Tuesday since.

We began series 4 in the UK as Georgie took on an advisory role but when the chance to return to Afghanistan materialised, Georgie didn't turn it down.

Since then, Georgie and 2 Section have been on the receiving end of plenty of combat, losing a long-time member in the process.

In episode 5, to help cope with grief and potential PTSD, Georgie is sent to see Captain Emma Preston but her meetings with the psychologist prove to be a much tougher experience than fighting in combat.

MORE ON THE WAY? Our Girl should return to its roots for s5

Who plays Captain Emma Preston?

Captain Emma Preston is played by Liz White

The 40-year-old actress hails from the Yorkshire town of Rotherham but took her first steps on the path to becoming an actress at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Her acting debut came in 2002 but her biggest role, without a doubt, came in Life on Mars where she played the character, Annie Cartwright.

A NEW FACE INCOMING? Fans want to know Michelle Keegan's Our Girl replacement

Liz White: Films and TV

As mentioned, Liz White's acting debut came in 2002. This came when she appeared as the character Lorraine in two episodes of the comedy-drama series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Since then, Liz White has gone on to appear in over 45 acting roles, the biggest of which have come in the likes of Channel 4's Ackley Bridge, Our Zoo, Call the Midwife and the 2012 film The Woman in Black where she appeared alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

It's safe to say that Captain Emma Preston makes quite an impact for Georgie Lane in Our Girl and it'll be fascinating to see how to series finale plays out.

Speaking of which, the final episode in Our Girl series 4 arrives on April 28th while the whole series so far is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.