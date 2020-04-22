'Not on the move': Guillem Balague suggests Arsenal aren't signing £43m star

Arsenal have been linked with Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Arsenal have been linked with a whole host of defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, even with youngster William Saliba set to begin his Gunners career this summer.

Mikel Arteta already has David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and now Saliba at his disposal, but names continue to be linked.

Whilst Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi now looks to be the favourite to join Arsenal, Villarreal star Pau Torres is another player linked.

The Sun reported in November that Arsenal want Torres in a £43million deal, whilst Santi Cazorla admitted to Marca in February that Arsenal have asked about the defender.

Torres admitted to El Periodico Mediterraneo earlier this month that he has been learning English, which got some people excited about a possible move.

The 23-year-old was born in Villarreal, came up through the ranks at Villarreal, and is now a first-team star with the club too, whilst he even has one Spain cap too.

Torres is tall, quick and adept on the ball, and his ability as a left-footed centre back will offer the balance that Arteta wanted from loanee Pablo Mari.

However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has now suggested that Torres will not be moving this summer, as Villarreal want to keep him and he wants to stay, meaning Arsenal may have to look elsewhere if they want a new centre back.

“Pau Torres, not on the move,” said Balague when asked whether the Arsenal target will switch this summer. “Villarreal wants to keep him, he wants to stay and he wants to develop at Villarreal,” he added.