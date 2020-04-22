Quick links

Newcastle to wait before hiring big name - report

Some big names are reportedly in the frame to become Newcastle United boss.

Newcastle United fans might have to accept the likelyhood that Steve Bruce may be in charge for a while longer.

Mike Ashley is reportedly close to finalising a £300 million sale of the club he bought back in 2007.

These are exciting times for Newcastle; not only because of their vilified owner has one foot out the door, but because they're being linked to a lot of exciting names - on and off the pitch.

Off of it, the Saudi-led consortium want a high-profile manager to take over from Bruce and the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are reportedly in the frame.

 

But The Evening Standard has reported that it's unlikely United will have a new manager in place before the end of this season.

The report adds that it's a 'far likelier scenario' for Newcastle to keep Bruce in charge until the 2019-20 campaign is concluded.

Football all around the continent has been suspended as a result of the global health crisis.

Newcastle fans are being teased by reading about big names on a daily basis, but it looks probable that Bruce, who isn't a hugely popular figure among supporters in the North-East, will remain at the head of the ship for a bit longer.

