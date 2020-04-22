Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle fans react after hearing who new owners want to sign

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United could move for Chelsea winger Willian.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Newcastle United's takeover looks set to go through, and there are already a number of exciting rumours surrounding the Magpies and their potential business.

Mike Ashley is set to sell the club for around £300million, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers on the verge of buying the club.

The takeover should be done with in a couple of weeks, and ESPN report that the new owners already have plans in mind in terms of managers and players.

 

Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri, Rafael Benitez and Lucien Favre are believed to be targets to replace Steve Bruce, whilst Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens and Willian are targets on the pitch.

All three of those players are out of contract this summer, and Willian would be a particularly interesting target given his Premier League experience with Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has racked up 59 goals and 59 assists in 329 games for Chelsea since signing from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, but he now looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on February 1, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

The Brazilian's contract ends this summer, and with Chelsea unwilling to give him a three-year deal, an exit is now likely – but Newcastle fans aren't completely sold.

Some think that Willian is 'class' and would be a 'good signing' on a free transfer, urging him to sign for Newcastle whilst claiming they would sign him 'in a heartbeat'.

Others think that Willian is 'dead weight' and wouldn't be a wise investment given his age, with a real split in the fan base about this potential move.

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch