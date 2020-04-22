Fauda: Who is Marina Maximilian? Meet the Netflix star behind Hila Bashan on Instagram

Season 3 of Fauda has arrived on Netflix and has introduced fans to rising star Marina Maximilian.

While Netflix may be best known for creating big-budget US TV drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, we've seen a whole host of diverse content appear on Netflix in recent months.

From true crime docuseries and anime to kids' TV and international series, there's plenty to choose from.

One of the most popular international series in recent years has been the Israeli show, Fauda, which always packs plenty of riveting thrills.

Not only does the show captivate its audience but it does so by starring a host of Israeli talent.

While Lior Raz has been killing it at Doron Kavillio since season 1, the newly released season 3 introduces to fans Marina Maximilian and it's safe to say she's been a popular addition.

Fauda season 3 on Netflix

Fauda's long-awaited third season finally arrived on Netflix on April 16th after making its TV debut in Israel at the end of 2019.

The 12-episode season continues the story of Doron Kavillio as he goes undercover and learns of an impending attack.

As ever with a new season of a TV show, Fauda's latest instalment introduces a host of new characters, chief among them is Hila Bashan.

Introducing Marina Maximilian as Hila Bashan

Taking on the role of Hila Bashan in Fauda's third season is Marina Maximilian Blumin.

The 32-year-old is an Israeli singer-songwriter and actress.

Born in Ukraine on December 15th 1987, Marina was just three years old when her family moved to Israel.

Before taking her first steps into acting, Marina was passionate for all things music and learnt several instruments in her youth, something which culminated in an appearance on the Israeli talent show Kokhav Nolad in 2007 where she would go on to finish as the runner-up in the series, kick-starting an impressive music career.

Her acting debut would come two years later in 2009.

Away from music and acting, Marina Maximilian is active on social media, most prominently Instagram where she has over 112,000 followers at the time of writing.

Marina Maximilian: Films and TV

As mentioned, Marina's acting debut came in 2009 when she appeared in one episode of the Israeli series Timrot Ashan.

Since then, Marina's only gone on to appear in a handful of acting roles.

Her most prominent have come in the likes of

Of course, her role as Hila in Fauda is her biggest role to date and we're sure that after such an impressive appearance, it won't be the last time we see her.

Seasons 1-3 of Fauda are available to stream now on Netflix after the most recent batch of episodes released on April 16th.