'Might sound strange': Carragher shares signing Liverpool need to make this summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for another forward when the transfer window opens.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool need to sign a forward player this summer, on the Total Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and established a 25 point lead at the top of the table.

However, Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for new additions when the summer transfer window opens up.

And Carragher feels that Liverpool need to bring in another attacker to provide more competition for places up-front.

“I think if you look at the 11 it’s difficult to improve that. You can improve but I’m talking about realistic targets that can come into the team,” the Reds legend said.

“I actually felt that Liverpool did need reinforcements. That might sound strange but I think this time has been together for three or four years now.

“The front six hasn’t changed for three years. Now that doesn’t mean it should change, but there should be something more in reserve for the front three.

“I think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi, hence why they’ve been linked with Timo Werner really.”

At the moment Liverpool’s first choice front three is very clear, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino picked for almost every game.

The trio have been one of the most devastating forwards lines in European football in recent years, but they may face increased competition for their places next term.

It seems that Werner is very much on Liverpool’s wishlist, and the German striker will offer Klopp four brilliant options in attack.

Werner has been one of the most dangerous strikers in world football this year, scoring 27 goals in 36 games for Leipzig.