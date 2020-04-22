Everton reportedly want £79m star who Liverpool have first refusal on

Everton have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool dynamo.

Given that they're Merseyside rivals, Liverpool would never willingly do Everton a favour on the transfer front.

But the Reds' hierarchy might find themselves in a position where they could inadvertently help Everton to sign quite a big player when the transfer window opens.

According to 90 Min, Liverpool have first refusal on Philippe Coutinho, who just so happens to be linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Guillem Balague has claimed that the Brazilian's representatives are '100 percent' talking to Premier League clubs right now.

And if the Anfield side turn down the chance to re-sign the Barcelona player, which they will according to the report, then it simply strengthens the Toffees' hopes of getting him.

It must be noted that other clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Coutinho, valued at £79 million [Sport].

But if and when Liverpool say no to Coutinho, they're gambling and giving Everton a shot at bringing him back to Merseyside, where he lived for five years.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards can't re-sign him on the off chance that Carlo Ancelotti gets him.

But Everton fans would surely see the funny side if their neighbours refuse the chance to sign and he ends up dazzling under the Italian coach.