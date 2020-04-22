'Keep and sell Sanchez': Spurs fans hope 22-yr-old Poch signing stays

The 22-year-old Tottenham Hotspur talent hasn't played since December.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter want Juan Foyth to stay in North London for the long term.

There is no speculation about the Argentina international leaving Spurs, but that's the point.

Foyth is very much a forgotten man at Tottenham and hasn't made a single appearance under Jose Mourinho since December.

The 22-year-old defender was signed by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose sacking in November appears to have negatively impacted the young stalwart.

Foyth, an £8 million signing in 2017, was linked with a move away in January, but he's been a forgotten figure since then.

Despite some big errors in the first team, Foyth remains a major talent and nine caps for Argentina before turning 23 is a big feather in his cap.

And there are some Tottenham supporters who hope that he crowbars his way back into Mourinho's plans going forward.

Here is how they reacted on Twitter to a question on social media about selling or keeping him.

Keep - I’ve always thought he’d make a great CDM with his composure on the ball & tackling ability. Don’t write him off. — Raj Nagarkatti (@rajnagarkatti) April 21, 2020

Loan or keep. Above all he needs game time. If he can get experience and cut down on those cards he'll be a force imo — Raj (@RamlalJr) April 21, 2020

Rather keep him and sell Sanchez tbh, think his ceiling is higher. Especially if we bring in someone like Dias. I’d be happy with Toby, Dias, Dier, Foyth and Tanganga. Maybe a loan for a year to get some more experience — Yorkspur (@York5pur) April 21, 2020

Anything but sell — MK (@TongeeNdombeIe) April 21, 2020

Keep, maybe move him on after next season if his situation doesn’t change — Nhlanhla (@Nhlanhla_Mag) April 21, 2020

Keep !!! — Nikolas (@Elusiveglobal) April 21, 2020

Think he still has a lot to give. Technically very good. Would be better as a DM — Wayne (@WayneMizen) April 21, 2020