Tottenham Hotspur

'Keep and sell Sanchez': Spurs fans hope 22-yr-old Poch signing stays

(L-R) Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur participate in a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League group B match against Crvena Zvezda at...
The 22-year-old Tottenham Hotspur talent hasn't played since December.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter want Juan Foyth to stay in North London for the long term.

There is no speculation about the Argentina international leaving Spurs, but that's the point.

Foyth is very much a forgotten man at Tottenham and hasn't made a single appearance under Jose Mourinho since December.

The 22-year-old defender was signed by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose sacking in November appears to have negatively impacted the young stalwart.

 

Foyth, an £8 million signing in 2017, was linked with a move away in January, but he's been a forgotten figure since then.

Despite some big errors in the first team, Foyth remains a major talent and nine caps for Argentina before turning 23 is a big feather in his cap.

And there are some Tottenham supporters who hope that he crowbars his way back into Mourinho's plans going forward.

Here is how they reacted on Twitter to a question on social media about selling or keeping him.

Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth of Tottenham watch as a cross from George Baldock of Sheffield United is missed by everybody and lands in the Tottenham net for the equalising goal during...

 

