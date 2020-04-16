Kate and Koji: How many episodes are in series 1? The end is near for Brenda Blethyn's ITV comedy!

ITV's Kate and Koji has struck a chord with fans but how many episodes are in the popular comedy?

There's nothing better than a good bit of comedy to help lighten the mood in the middle of a crisis.

As a result, ITV's Kate and Koji, which premiered on March 18th, has arrived at exactly the right moment.

The past few weeks have followed the titular characters, Kate and Koji, as a firm friendship has begun to emerge.

And, as reaction on social media goes to show, the series has really struck a chord with viewers but just how many episodes are left in the first season?

Kate and Koji on ITV

Kate and Koji arrived on ITV on March 18th and the seaside-set comedy has been a welcome addition to the Wednesday evening TV schedule, especially as the need for light-hearted comedy grows.

The series, which is the creation of Outnumbered writers Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, has slowly delved into the relationship between the titular Kate and Koji as they go from adversaries to acquaintances to firm friends.

Over the course of the series, African asylum-seeker Koji, who is a doctor, has set up an unofficial GP's surgery in Kate's café and it's proved mutually beneficial as Kate's café is now regularly packed and Koji is treated to free food.

How many episodes are in series 1?

There are six episodes in Kate and Koji series 1.

After the series debuted on ITV on March 18th, a new episode has followed each week and now (on April 16th), just one final episode remains.

The final episode of series 1 is due to arrive at 8pm on ITV on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Thank you for all your lovely #KateandKoji messages. I think Kate and Koji are starting to get on. That Lasagne line killed me @BrendaBlethyn Don’t know how I kept a straight face. See you all next week! 8pm @ITV ‍♀️‍♂️ @KateandKoji pic.twitter.com/tKggNnG29N — Jimmy Akingbola (@JimmyAkingbola) April 15, 2020

Fans react to the series so far

It's safe to say that the series has been a welcome treat for viewers as fans have taken to social media to heap praise onto the light-hearted but poignant comedy.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Absolutely hilarious!! Couldn't be on at a better time. Reminds me of the best British sitcoms of days gone by!"

While another added: "Fantastic programme so funny, my one to watch every Wednesday without fail"

And finally, this fan even called for a second series: "Kate and Koji is my favourite TV programme at the moment. Love the relationship they have. Hope there’s a 2nd series."

Kate and Koji concludes on April 22nd and all episodes so far are available to stream via ITV Hub.