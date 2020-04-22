Jurgen Klopp claims that he was worried about getting sacked at Liverpool

Not many Liverpool fans can imagine Jurgen Klopp getting sacked.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports about the one worry he had when he first took charge of the club.

The Reds have become a completely different side to what they were before Klopp arrived. Liverpool have won the Champions League under the German and are inches away from lifting the Premier League title.

Fans could not have asked for anything better during Klopp's stay at Anfield but the Liverpool boss has admitted that he was worried about getting sacked early on.

He said: "It was really clear we needed time. It was clear we cannot fix it overnight. Everyone wanted that, but we couldn't so I had to ask for time. I knew."

"Before that in my career, I never got the sack so I had no experience with that, but I knew then it was a different level, and if I can't deliver here quick enough, then I will get the sack."

Klopp has well and truly delivered at Liverpool and the Reds supporters cannot imagine a scenario where their club would sack the German after everything he has done for them.

Liverpool are in an incredible position now - both in terms of the squad and their finances. The Reds have shown that they aren't afraid to splash the cash in the transfer window and with the squad they have now, they really don't need a lot of money to improve.

Klopp deserves a ton of credit for his work at Anfield over the years but it still is shocking to know that he once felt that he could face the sack.