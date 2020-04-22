Quick links

'Jaw-dropping': Newcastle fans react to potentially hiring 52-year-old

Massimiliano Allegri manager of Juventus FC gives instructions during the serie A match between Juventus and US Sassuolo on February 4, 2018 in Turin, Italy.
Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly also on Newcastle United's radar.

Some Newcastle United fans on Twitter are more excited by the prospect of appointing Massimiliano Allegri than they are with Mauricio Pochettino.

The St James's Park faithful are edging closer to seeing the back of Mike Ashley as a Saudi-led consortium close in on a £300 million takeover.

They want a high-profile manager to replace Steve Bruce for the 2020-21 season and beyond [The Evening Standard] - and there's some exciting names.

Pochettino led Tottenham to a Champions League final last season and is generally considered to have transformed the North London club over the course of five years.

 

Allegri, on the other hand, has won five successive league titles in Italy with Juventus and also won Serie A with AC Milan back in 2011.

And although a lot of Magpies supporters would love Pochettino nonetheless, some here have punted for the Italian coach.

If we're honest, it's a dream scenario for Newcastle fans either way.

Bruce has to be respected, but Allegri and Pochettino are next-level coaches and fans of the North-East club could have never imagined this scenario as recently as a few weeks ago.

