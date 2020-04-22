'Jaw-dropping': Newcastle fans react to potentially hiring 52-year-old

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly also on Newcastle United's radar.

Some Newcastle United fans on Twitter are more excited by the prospect of appointing Massimiliano Allegri than they are with Mauricio Pochettino.

The St James's Park faithful are edging closer to seeing the back of Mike Ashley as a Saudi-led consortium close in on a £300 million takeover.

They want a high-profile manager to replace Steve Bruce for the 2020-21 season and beyond [The Evening Standard] - and there's some exciting names.

Pochettino led Tottenham to a Champions League final last season and is generally considered to have transformed the North London club over the course of five years.

Allegri, on the other hand, has won five successive league titles in Italy with Juventus and also won Serie A with AC Milan back in 2011.

And although a lot of Magpies supporters would love Pochettino nonetheless, some here have punted for the Italian coach.

Max Allegri's track record as a manager is really jawdropping. Five straight Scudetti with Juve he's the man for Toon. Pass on Cavani though, he's 33 now? — Andrew Swift (@swift470) April 21, 2020

Massimiliano Allegri — sarah emmerson‍♀️ (@sarahemmerson5) April 21, 2020

Allegri is another manager I would take at Newcastle — Liam ⚫️⚪️ (@LondonToonfan) April 21, 2020

pochettino is a no from me, rafa or allegri IMO — jimmy kelly (@xskye69x) April 21, 2020

Allegri basically plays the same way as Rafa anyway, anyone expecting him to come here and play exciting football is mistaken. Poch for me has major question marks though. Rafa would be the easy option, though yes for me a fresh start would be nice with Allergri. — Scottie Talks Sports (@scottiesports) April 22, 2020

Poch w funds vs Allegri w funds - which would you prefer? Allegri got who he wanted Poch didn’t — Zach (@zachmmason) April 22, 2020

Poch took Spurs as far as he could with limited funds... how can you not enjoy the football he played? Give him money and you never know! Personally I would love Allegri but Any of the 3 is dreamland, we currently have Bruce! — J89 (@Jipenfold89) April 21, 2020

Allegri will be a safer bet then. Benitez however how good he was for you guys is not suited to lead the revolution, Poch can't win anything even if he tries his best. — Abhijeet Singh (@RagingPhoneix) April 21, 2020

If we're honest, it's a dream scenario for Newcastle fans either way.

Bruce has to be respected, but Allegri and Pochettino are next-level coaches and fans of the North-East club could have never imagined this scenario as recently as a few weeks ago.