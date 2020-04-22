Jack Wilshere names Mikel Arteta's one trait that is 'unreal'

The former Arsenal midfielder has given an insight about what Mikel Arteta was like as a player.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere spoke to Sam Morgan on an Instagram Live video about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Wilshere joined Arsenal at the age of nine and came through the ranks to play almost 200 games for the club. The Englishman played five years with Arteta and he gave an insight about what the Gunners boss was like as a player.

He said: "He was one of those guys in training who was always on it. He wouldn’t accept anything less than 100 per cent. Even if we were doing possession, he would try and base it around a game and try and talk to you about what we should be doing."

"Around the training ground he was first in, never late, he would do everything properly. His discipline was unreal. On the pitch as well, he was the leader for us. In the dressing room and around the place he wouldn’t get involved in any banter."

Arteta was certainly a leader for the Gunners and was handed the captain's armband by Arsene Wenger. The Spaniard made a fantastic impression as a player back then and that has continued now in his managerial career.

The Gunners boss' 'unreal' discipline is sure to rub off on the players and that can only be a positive looking ahead to the new season.

Arsenal have looked a lot better under Arteta. In 15 games as a manager, the Spaniard has lost just twice and his team's organisation has looked much better than it was before he arrived at the club.

The Gunners have been more difficult to beat since the Spaniard's appointment and with a few smart additions in the summer, they could become regulars in the Champions League again.