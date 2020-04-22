Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'It's actually embarrassing': Spurs fans slate two of their own players

Shane Callaghan
Andre Gomes #21 of FC Barcelona controls the ball in front of Moussa Sissoko #17 of Tottenham Hotspur at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur made headlines for the wrong reasons again on Tuesday.

Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur in action during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

It really hasn't been a good last few months for Tottenham Hotspur.

In fact, it's been a rotten 2020 in general for Spurs, who lost star striker Harry Kane to long-term injury in January and were subsequently dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession.

Off the pitch, Tottenham haven't fared much better.

Last month, the North Londoners, who moved into a £1 billion stadium 12 months ago, applied for government assistance and furloughed 550 non-playing staff as a cost-cutting measure in response to the global heatlh emergency - a decision that chairman Daniel Levy later reversed.

 

Not long after that, head coach Jose Mourinho held a public training session for a number of players in Hadley Common, a park in North London, and the club moved to remind the Portuguese of the social distancing guidelines enforced by the government.

And the Lilywhites have made headlines for the wrong reasons yet again, as two of their players, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko, flouted the same social distancing rules for a training session - and worse yet, filmed themselves doing it for the purpose of social media.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to Aurier and Sissoko's gaffe, which resulted in the pair making a donation to the NHS.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during a training session on March 11, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch