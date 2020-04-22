'It's actually embarrassing': Spurs fans slate two of their own players

Tottenham Hotspur made headlines for the wrong reasons again on Tuesday.

It really hasn't been a good last few months for Tottenham Hotspur.

In fact, it's been a rotten 2020 in general for Spurs, who lost star striker Harry Kane to long-term injury in January and were subsequently dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession.

Off the pitch, Tottenham haven't fared much better.

Last month, the North Londoners, who moved into a £1 billion stadium 12 months ago, applied for government assistance and furloughed 550 non-playing staff as a cost-cutting measure in response to the global heatlh emergency - a decision that chairman Daniel Levy later reversed.

Not long after that, head coach Jose Mourinho held a public training session for a number of players in Hadley Common, a park in North London, and the club moved to remind the Portuguese of the social distancing guidelines enforced by the government.

And the Lilywhites have made headlines for the wrong reasons yet again, as two of their players, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko, flouted the same social distancing rules for a training session - and worse yet, filmed themselves doing it for the purpose of social media.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to Aurier and Sissoko's gaffe, which resulted in the pair making a donation to the NHS.

It's actually embarrassing — Lisa W (@LisaWil40624103) April 21, 2020

Total shambles. Between Furlough Jose Ndembele and now this. The last 8 months have been a disaster. — Dominic Sibley (@domsib) April 21, 2020

its like they thought they won't get in trouble thats how dumb it was — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) April 21, 2020

There Mentality & understanding of the situation is unbelievable — Kenneth #COYS (@starcoughlan) April 21, 2020

It’s just .. Spursy, it’s what we are. from top to bottom.. a shambles. — graham (@grahamroon) April 21, 2020

A PR disaster! Really poor show! — Steve Bradley (@Sbrad72) April 21, 2020

In this scenario was it actually the club or the two players themselves who made the decision, if it was the players, then surely they should be fined and reprimanded for it — Ben Boorman (@benspurs21) April 21, 2020

Pair of clowns — Jason Haslam (@JasonHaslam) April 21, 2020