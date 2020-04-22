Is Predator Hunting Grounds crossplay between PS4 and Epic Games?

An answer to whether or not Predator Hunting Grounds features crossplay between PS4 owners and those playing through the Epic Games store.

Predator Hunting Grounds comes out in just two days. A new trailer has been released to hype up its fast-approaching launch, and players are excited to play as a bunch of muscular soldiers up against the greatest weapon of destruction, the Predator. However, with the game being a multiplayer-centric experience, both PlayStation 4 and Epic Games loyalists are wondering if crossplay is involved.

For those who don't know, Predator Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer experience by those responsible for Friday The 13th. Four players must team up together as soldiers to complete a bunch of objectives, while a solo player takes on the role of the alien beasty to stop the soldiers. From this description alone you should already see how it's similar to Jason's butchering of horny campers.

If you're thinking about getting the title but are unsure if crossplay is involved or not, below you'll discover the answer.

Is Predator Hunting Grounds online only?

The PlayStation website for Predator Hunting Grounds notes that online play is required.

In order to enjoy Predator Hunting Grounds' online experience, you will need a PS Plus subscription.

There's no single-player campaign for the title, but ILLFonic did add a solo challenge mode after Friday The 13th had already launched.

This means it's possible that the same could happen with Predator Hunting Grounds sometime after its release.

Is Predator Hunting Grounds crossplay?

Yes, Predator Hunting Grounds does feature crossplay between PS4 and Epic Games.

Crossplay between PS4 and Epic Games players is possible in Predator Hunting Grounds, and match invites should be doable at launch.

There was a free trial for the game last month that received a lot of criticism due to the lack of a match invite function.

PS4 and Epic Games players could compete against each other, but it was impossible to specifically play against mates on either console or PC so there was a lot of aggravation online.