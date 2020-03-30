Is Notting Hill Carnival 2020 cancelled? Statement addresses growing concern

Many events have been affected, but is Notting Hill Carnival 2020 cancelled?

Events are being cancelled thick and fast in the face of the growing pandemic.

Just weeks ago, Boris Johnson implored us that we must only leave the house for work only if absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, he added that we must limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

Our shared aim is to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected homes and reducing the colossal strain on the NHS.

The public is currently anticipating lockdown to go ahead for a couple more weeks until further revision, and with this, we can expect more events to announce postponements and cancellations.

Lots have already done so, but is Notting Hill Carnival one of them?

Is Notting Hill Carnival 2020 cancelled?

No, Notting Hill Carnival 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, it is still scheduled to go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Sunday, August 30th 2020.

The event will run into and later conclude on Monday, August 31st 2020.

On Wednesday, March 18th 2020 the organisers posted a statement on Twitter updating those who plan to attend. In it, they addressed: "Carnival has faced many challenges in its 50 year plus history and Carnivalists have always shown resilience. Of course, it is necessary to adapt to the uncertainty we are all experiencing, as government advice can change at any time."

Continued: "Like everyone, we are hopeful that the situation in the UK will have improved by June."

Check out the full statement in the below tweet:

*A PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE ORGANISERS OF NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL*

March 18th 2020 pic.twitter.com/OfQKs6b7LQ — Notting Hill Carnival Ltd. (@NHCarnivalLDN) March 18, 2020

Notting Hill Carnival: For the record!

There has been a great deal of misinformation recently regarding the fate of this year's celebration.

Lots have declared it cancelled on social media, but there has been no official announcement to suggest that's the case - quite the opposite.

Check out the below tweet:

Notting Hill Carnival lovers head to Twitter

With many events facing increasing uncertainty, a number of Notting Hill Carnival fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Considering it is still months away, some are hopeful that it'll go ahead, while most appear rather adamant that it'll be cancelled down the line, offering their reasons.

Check out a selection of tweets:

The only event that I've been truly concerned about since this all started is Notting Hill Carnival and it still is. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) March 29, 2020

Me when they announce Notting hill Carnival is cancelled https://t.co/fdhfnMKWDD — (@chantelsmoyo) March 29, 2020

Just imagine if the next large gathering that we’re allowed to have is Notting Hill Carnival, which is also August bank holiday, which is also my birthday.... — Mrs C-S (@_MrsC_S) March 27, 2020

Guys, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but I think it’s important we manage our expectations.



Notting Hill Carnival is going to be cancelled. There’s no way they are going to let millions of people gather so soon after a pandemic. — Stink Face- Bad Chile (@kizzyaurum) March 27, 2020

