'Inevitable' Club legend convinced Wolves and Aston Villa linked star leeave

Five Premier League clubs reportedly want Bundesliga star Milot Rashica, including Southampton, West Ham United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The departure of Aston Villa and Southampton target Milot Rashica is ‘inevitable’ this summer, Werder Bremen legend Benno Mohlmann has told Deich Stube.

You are always going to catch the eye when you’re shining in a struggling side and a Kosovan international has stood out head and shoulders above the rest this season in a Bremen side who looked doomed to relegation.

An explosive forward who has been likened to Franck Ribery and Alexis Sanchez thanks to his ability to breeze past bewildered full-backs at top speed, Rashica has contributed 15 goals and assists to Bremen’s cause.

That may not be enough to save Florian Kohfeldt’s side from the drop, however. And if or when relegation is confirmed, his release clause will be reduced from £33 million to a bargain £17 million.

Der Spiegel claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United have made enquires, while Liverpool and Southampton are keen too (Weser Kurier). Aston Villa is another potential destination, though only if Dean Smith’s side can stave off their own relegation fears (Mirror).

“The sale of this coveted player is inevitable in the end,” predicts Mohlmann, who made over 200 appearances for Bremen in the 1970s and ‘80s.

“But they should not sell Rashica for less than 20 million euros (£18 million).”

Thanks to that hefty release clause, the 2004 Bundesliga champions should at least receive a sizeable sum for their star man.

But with the global health crisis likely to send a financial ripple through the entire global game, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Wolves, West Ham or Southampton would be willing to pay such a fee for a man unproven on English shores.