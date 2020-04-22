Quick links

If rumour is true, Tottenham's Oliver Skipp might be in trouble

Shane Callaghan
Oliver Skipp of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Wembley Stadium on December 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
The Tottenham Hotspur prospect might struggle from here on in.

Oliver Skipp #52 of Tottenham Hotspur protects the ball against Oscar Mingueza #23 of FC Barcelona during an International Champions Cup match at the Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in...

Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season was bad news for quite a few young players.

The Argentine had spent five years in North London and often gave the club's youth prospects a chance in the senior side when they deserved it.

And then Tottenham hired Jose Mourinho, a head coach famous for playing tried-and-tested stars and not putting a great deal of emphasis on developing the next generation.

Nineteen-year-old Oliver Skipp has been considered one of the North Londoners' biggest talents in recent years, and The Guardian, in 2017, named him as the club's next big thing.

 

Pochettino leaving Tottenham was a bad thing for the teenage midfielder, but things could be about to get worse.

According to Sky Sports, defensive midfield is a position that Mourinho wants to strengthen when the transfer window opens.

And it doesn't look good for Skipp if Mourinho would rather sign an outright replacement for Victor Wanyama rather than promote from within.

If the Portuguese had long-term plans for the teen then maybe, just maybe, he'd give him the chance to prove himself.

Considering the Lilywhites already have Gedson Fernandes [on loan], Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier, Skipp is in trouble if Mourinho signs yet another midfielder.

Skipp, who turns 20 in September, can play a holding role and centre-midfield, but if he had a future in either position under Mourinho then he'd be rising, not slipping down the pecking order.

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Oliver Skipp eyes a ball during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on May 31, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA Champions...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

