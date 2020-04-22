I go in hard, I come out soft riddle answer - this one's a classic!

The "I go in hard, I come out soft" riddle is back. So, here's the answer.

How have you been passing the time during lockdown?

There are lots of ways to keep entertained as we all remain home to help save lives and reduce pressure on health services.

Streaming services like Spotify, Netflix and Amazon mean we have access to albums, shows and films we may not have had the time to check out before. It's a great time to broaden your horizons and learn new skills too, whether that involves cooking, languages, musical instruments - you name it!

It's also very important to remain healthy and keep active during this time, but not all exercise is physical. The brain also needs a workout and a fun way to give it just that is riddles and puzzles.

So many people have been sharing their favourites across social media, whether they're fresh or familiar.

Here's one which has been rather prevalent...

Riddle: I go in hard, I come out soft

Let's address the riddle in full for a moment:

"I go in hard, I come out soft, you blow me hard. What am I?"

The third detail certainly helps to throw the thinker off, but consider the riddle very carefully. Which objects could this describe?

Still haven't got it? Well, that's fine too because you can check out the answer right down below...

I go in hard, I come out soft.

You blow me hard. What am I? — Dant (@justSemicolon) April 16, 2020

I go in hard, I come out soft riddle answer

The answer to the "I go in hard, I come out soft..." riddle is "gum".

That's right, chewing gum.

Now you've got it! This one's a bit of a classic but it's great to see it making the rounds again. Arguably, the best thing about this one is the wide array of hilarious answers people come up with before landing on the right one.

If you're yet to share it with your family and friends, be sure to do so and you're bound to get a few laughs out of it.

