School is heading to our homes, so here's how to watch David Attenborough geography lessons.

As lockdown continues, it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep busy and entertained.

We're all in this together and the aim is to help save lives and reduce the colossal strain on the NHS, so staying at home as much as possible is crucial.

However, we understand that it's hard to keep occupied.

Fortunately, we have the likes of TV, films, books and so forth to keep us immersed. Despite this, it's perfectly reasonable to be missing work, and in turn, kids are likely missing school too.

During this time, it's important to keep the brain active and the BBC has decided to bring lessons into our homes, taught by some very special teachers...

For starters, the one and only David Attenborough is our new geography teacher!

How to watch David Attenborough geography lessons

David Attenborough geography lessons will be available to access through BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button.

Audiences will be able to access the lessons through both, according to Bustle.

To access all lessons from a variety of subjects, head over to BBC Bitesize and follow the instructions. Similarly, you can access the BBC Bitesize lessons page over on BBC iPlayer here.

As highlighted by the Metro, lessons will be made available from Monday and there will be six in total, coming in at 20-minutes each. They are also aimed at different age groups.

It's a wonderful idea, and in wake of the decision, Alice Webb - director of BBC Children’s & Education - has expressed: "We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time. We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it. It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning – and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time."

So, who else is taking part?

BBC lessons from famous faces

A number of celebrities are turning teacher for this marvellous cause.

As spotlighted by the BBC, famous physicist Professor Brian Cox will be tackling such science topics as the solar system, force and gravity.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will teach Spanish, MP Ed Balls is on maths duty, EastEnders star Danny Dyer reflects on the history of Henry VIII and Doctor Who icon Jodie Whittaker also drops in to make learning fun.

As for music, we have the likes of Liam Payne and Mabel offering their wisdom. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to get learning!

