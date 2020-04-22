How to get Travis Scott skin in Fortnite before Astronomical concert begins

Fortnite players can now get the Travis Scott skin before the rapper's Astronomical concert event begins.

While Deadpool and his X-Force have joined Fortnite, so too has Travis Scott who will be performing a self-dubbed Astronomical concert event very soon. If you're a fan of this person's music and you wish to go around killing people as someone who needs to pull up their trousers, you can get the musician's skin right now.

The Astronomical concert by Travis Scott won't be the first in-game gig for Fortnite as there was previously a Marshmello event which managed to lure in ten million players all at once. We don't know whether the upcoming musical performance will beat this incredible feat, but it's highly possible what with everyone being forced to stay indoors with nothing better to do.

A new song by the rapper will be debuted during the gig, and you can also show your support for them by getting and donning their Icon skin.

How to get Travis Scott Fortnite skin

You get the Travis Scott Fortnite skin by buying it from the item shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Either that, or you can instead get the Travis Scott skin by buying the Fortnite Astronomical Bundle which costs 2,500.

If you're planning to buy the cosmetic, you may as well get the bundle as this comes with four items as opposed to one. In addition, Astro Jack looks way cooler as a colourful Mysterio with spray paint from the last Purge movie.

Not going to pretend to know who Travis Scott is or what his music sounds like, but his appearance in Fortnite probably means he's very popular so the arrival of his cosmetics should be good for his fans.

As previously mentioned the Astronomical concert isn't the first in-game gig for Fortnite, nor is Travis Scott the first in the Fortnite icon skin series as there was previously the release of Ninja.