How Jose Mourinho can benefit from reported Spurs swap option

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly swap one of their star players in the summer.

Sport Mediaset have claimed that Tottenham are willing to include Lucas Moura in a deal to bring Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik to North London.

The Brazilian has been an important part of Tottenham, especially recently when Harry Kane was out injured. Moura was also instrumental for Tottenham in the Champions League last season, helping them reach the final.

However, just 23 goals and nine assists in almost 100 games isn't really impressive for a regular starter whose side are aiming to be near the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs desperately need a striker as a backup to Kane or someone who can play alongside him. With possible financial constraints due to everything that's going on in the world right now, swap deals could become popular and Mourinho can use it to his advantage.

Milik has been constantly linked with a move to Tottenham and if a swap deal with Lucas going the other way can be agreed, it would be a brilliant deal for Spurs.

The Pole has scored 12 goals in 17 starts this season which is a very impressive record considering how poor Napoli have been. Milik could replicate the same kind of form at Tottenham by playing alongside Kane.

We all know that Mourinho's most preferred formation is the 4-2-3-1 but he had a lot of success with the 4-3-1-2 formation in Italy with Inter Milan over a decade ago.

The Nerazzurri won the treble and were the top-scoring team in the Serie A for two consecutive seasons despite Mourinho's defensive, counter-attacking style of play.

Samuel Eto'o and Diego Milito formed a fantastic partnership up front. Since Mourinho wasn't too keen on changing his preferred style to make Inter a possession-based team, it made a lot of sense to deploy two strikers.

Tottenham could do the same with Kane and Milik up front which would be hugely beneficial for them. Kane, in the games he has played under Mourinho so far, has had to drop deep to receive possession.

With Milik potentially alongside him, there will almost always be a man available in front of the opponent's centre-halves and Tottenham can cause some serious damage if Mourinho can replicate the same system that he used at Inter.

Milik could also be deployed as an unorthodox right-winger in games where Tottenham will need extra protection. Eto'o often played there and helped the right-back when without possession but was quick to tuck in alongside Milito when they had the ball to again form a two-man strike partnership.

Offloading Lucas to bring in a striker who will guarantee goals and favour a system that Mourinho has been hugely successful with in the past makes a lot of sense and Tottenham should go through with the deal if things can be agreed.