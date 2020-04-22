'He's so, so good': Alan Shearer raved about reported Newcastle United target

Newcastle United are set for a very bright future - and one of their first signings could be Chelsea's Premier League superstar Willian.

Could Newcastle United’s first marquee signing of this bright new era also be one of the summer’s best bargains?

With Willian out of contract in the summer, a Brazilian superstar can be snapped up for absolutely nothing. And that has not gone unnoticed on Tyneside with a nouveau-riche Magpies outfit contacting the agent of the Chelsea winger, according to claims made by ESPN.

Willian might turn 32 in August but anyone who things the Stamford Bridge favourite is past his best has been watching a different man entirely over the last 12 months or so.

He has seven goals and a further six assists to his name - and with December’s sensational solo performance against Tottenham still fresh in the memory, this explosive attacker has proven in typically thunderous fashion that he is very much still at the peak of his powers.

And this is a deal that Newcastle legend Alan Shearer would back to the hilt.

“I think he’s so, so good Willian when he gets the ball at his feet,” Shearer told the BBC (18 March) during Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester City.

“He shifts it just one or two yards to the right-hand side of him and it’s almost impossible for someone to stop him. When he gets the ball, Willian, in this position, the way he shifts it so quickly, it’s within a second or so and it’s too late.”

According to ESPN, Newcastle have also made contract with the representatives of Napoli’s all-time record goalscorer Dries Mertens, as well as PSG legend Edinson Cavani.

But even with a billionaire Saudi prince pulling the strings from above, there is no reason why Newcastle cannot still strike a bargain.