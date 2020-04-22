What is the Heineken WhatsApp Scam? The free beer hoax is back

A scam is circling WhatsApp, offering users free kegs of Heineken beer in exchange for filling out a one minute survey.

With the coronavirus lockdown entering its fourth week in the UK and pubs and bars remaining closed, at home drinking and alcohol sales have increased dramatically.

And it seems that one scammer is trying to take advantage of that by pretending to be the world famous Dutch brewing company Heineken, tricking users into accepting free kegs of beer and taking their personal details.

The scam has risen on the popular messaging app WhatsApp, and is a phishing hoax encouraging people to reveal their personal information which will then be stored and hacked.

The scam has actually been around since 2018, and unfortunately you won't get any free beer out of it, just a hacked bank account and a lot of stolen money.

TIKTOK HACK: TikTokers are dying their hair with everyday items

What is the Heineken WhatsApp Scam?

WhatsApp users in the UK are receiving a fake 'offer' message claiming that the popular beer company are giving away free kegs of beer.

The message requires you to click on a link to their fake website, then presenting you with a message saying "HEINEKEN STAY at HOME with 4 FREE beer kegs", then prompting you to fill out a one minute survey to be one of the winners of their giveaway.

@Heineken got a link to this through a WhatsApp message, I assume it's a scam thought you might want to know about it #stayathome #scam pic.twitter.com/aduzmWgfbw — Mark (@Si1ence) April 21, 2020

When did the scam start?

People started receiving this Heineken scam in 2018.

But the hackers have seemingly rebranded the scam and used the coronavirus lockdown as the main point for the message, claiming that they are giving away free beer to encourage people to stay at home.

@Heineken looks like this scam is back again but this time using #StayAtHome as the topic via WhatsApp FYI. You might wanna get the site taken down, sharpish. pic.twitter.com/fRENj0YU9v — Chris Gillatt (@YoureTheVictim) April 21, 2020

Heineken confirmed the WhatsApp scam was a hoax in 2018

When the scam first originated, Heineken released a public statement about the issue.

They said: "The promotion states Heineken is giving away free kegs in celebration of its 140th anniversary, and encourages recipients to share the message." Then continues to say "this is indeed a scam and is not sanctioned by Heineken".

Any promotions will always be announced by the official Heineken social media channels, and they warn people not to click on the link and share their data.

It is likely that Heineken will release a similar statement in light of the resurfacing of the scam for 2020.

INSTA CHALLENGE: Could you listen to 4 songs in a row without any skips?

DO NOT click on the WhatsApp link!

If you receive a message on WhatsApp from Heineken or from any other company offering to give away free goods, the government recommends that you do not click on the link, do not reply, do not open any attachments and if possible, visit the Action Fraud website where there is information on how to report it.