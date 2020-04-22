Guillem Balague claims 'ambitious' £79m Liverpool target will listen to offers

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has suggested that there are no offers on the table for Ferran Torres – but he may still look to leave Valencia.

The 20-year-old winger has come up through the Valencia ranks, and now finds himself as a key part of their first-team having impressed early in his career.

This season, Torres has hit six goals and seven assists for Valencia, producing promising displays no matter whether he's stationed on the right or left flank.

Unsurprisingly, Torres is now attracting major interest, and Valencia's seemingly never-ending financial concerns may lead to his exit.

The Mirror recently reported that Liverpool want Torres, with Jurgen Klopp and co eyeing up a potential move for the Spaniard despite his €90million (£79million) release clause.

Recently though, it has been Borussia Dortmund pursuing Torres most strongly, with The Independent noting that they're pushing to land him as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Now, Balague has suggested that Valencia's priority to get a new deal sorted out for Torres, with no offers currently on the table despite Liverpool and Dortmund's interest.

Yet Balague noted that Torres is an 'ambitious man', and will listen to offers to leave Valencia this summer, which may just be what Liverpool want to hear.

“Ferran Torres needs to renew his contract and is a priority for Valencia - that’s all we have to say,” said Balague. “There is nothing else, because - at the moment - nobody has made any offer for him, I got that from Valencia this morning, and they hope that he renews his contract, but he’s an ambitious man and he will listen to offers,” he added.